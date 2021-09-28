The funds will go to expand health care infrastructure in communities across the state.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), issued a released announcing the awarding of $12,863,536 in American Rescue Plan funding to 19 health centers in Mississippi.

The release says the funds are to expand the primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.

Additionally, HRSA notes the need to bolster these health centers’ efforts in combatting COVID-19 locally, allowing the health center recipients in Mississippi to use this funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges.

In total, this funding will support 28 health center projects in Mississippi.

“Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the release. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination – all with an eye towards advancing equity.”

HRSA says the health centers will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines.

The funds will be awarded to health centers that serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, which are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions. By constructing new facilities or renovating and expanding existing facilities, health centers will ensure that these communities will have more equitable access to high-quality primary health care. More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

Below is the breakdown of where the nearly $13,000,000 will be allocated: