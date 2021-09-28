Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

A summary of the bill was circulating on Friday morning, hitting the high points of the legislation many have been anxiously awaiting.

Now, Y’all Politics has obtained a full copy of the proposed legislation for your review. See below.

In an exclusive interview, State Sen. Kevin Blackwell (R), the primary drafter of the bill in the state Senate, joined Y’all Politics to discuss the legislation and give an in-depth look into the potential medical marijuana program in Mississippi.

Gipson has been adamantly opposed to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce having a part in the program. Based on the drafting so far, the MDAC will be responsible for the issuing of licenses to growers, as well as many other enforcement procedures, in the state’s program.

According to the Associated Press, the wife of former Mississippi Governor Ronnie Musgrove has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Melody Bruce Musgrove married the former Democratic Governor in August of 2007, over three years after he finished his service in the state’s highest office. She died on Monday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota at the age of 61. She had been receiving treatment for leukemia.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,773 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 55 deaths, and 100 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 484,675 cases, 9,480 deaths, and 1,298,292 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/DhuDV6nX2K — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 27, 2021

Members of the Mississippi House and Senate that sit on the Joint Legislative Budget committee heard from representatives of nearly a dozen agencies on Friday in regards to what they project their budget needs will be for FY 2023, calling attention to requested increases, decreases and other adjustments to be made from FY 2022.

See what funding state agencies are requesting for the FY 23 budget year.

Secretary of State Michael Watson is reminding Mississippians who would like to exercise their right to vote in November that they must be registered to do so before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4. If you plan to register by mail, your application must be postmarked by the 4th.

This deadline only applies to voting in the November election, you can register to vote any time of the year in Mississippi

Wicker to question Milley, others on botched Afghanistan withdrawal

The hearing featuring @SecDef, Chairman of @thejointstaff, and the Commander of @CENTCOM will be broadcast live via @SASCGOP here: https://t.co/6sO5BRDu7X — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) September 27, 2021

Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, led Senate committee ranking members in a letter to U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the DOJ to rescind the Office of Legal Counsel’s (OLC) 2017 opinion.

“The constitutional authority to conduct oversight — that is, the authority to make official inquiries into and to conduct investigations of executive branch programs and activities — may be exercised only by each house of Congress or, under existing delegations, by committees and subcommittees (or their chairmen),” the OLC opinion from May 1, 2017 said. “Individual members of Congress, including ranking minority members, do not have the authority to conduct oversight in the absence of a specific delegation by a full house, committee, or subcommittee.”

On Sunday, the Vicksburg Post reported that Sam Andrews is leaving his post in Vicksburg to join the staff of Governor Tate Reeves.

Andrews has served as Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs’ Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant since 2018.

The 26-year old Andrews will join the Governor’s office as a special assistant and advisor to Reeves’ Chief of Staff Parker Briden.

State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested former Stone County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey O’Neal after he was indicted on four counts of embezzlement in Stone County. A $335,353.61 demand letter was presented to O’Neal when he was arrested. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses for money identified as embezzled and misused.

“I want to thank the teams across two different divisions at the auditor’s office—our investigators and the performance audit division—for their work on this matter,” said Auditor White. “We will hold elected officials accountable when they take more than they are allowed, particularly if the embezzled funds should have been returned to victims of crimes in Stone County.”