Governor Tate Reeves today announced the appointment of Robin Stewart as Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). She will replace Jackie Turner, who recently announced her retirement effective September 30, 2021. Currently, Stewart serves as the Deputy Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer, Workforce at MDES.

MDES provides assistance to help Mississippians find jobs through programs aiding in the job search while improving workforce skills and administering unemployment benefits.

“Robin currently serves as the Deputy Executive Director of Workforce Programs and oversees all MDES staff in WIN Job Centers throughout the state, and I am pleased that she has accepted this interim appointment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Her over 30 years of service at MDES overseeing workforce programs makes her well-qualified and demonstrates the dedication she has for helping Mississippians get jobs.”

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity from Governor Reeves. I look forward to continuing to fulfill the agency’s mission of ‘Helping Mississippians Get Jobs,'” said Stewart.

Prior to her Deputy Executive Director position, Robin served as Director of the Office of Job Connections, Area Director over WIN Job Centers, and WIN Job Center Manager. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Administration.

Press Release

9/29/2021