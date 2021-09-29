Accelerate Mississippi talks strategy to improve workforce development.

Governor Tate Reeves met with Executive Director of Accelerate Mississippi, Ryan Miller to discuss the state’s strategy and efforts surrounding workforce development.

Accelerate Mississippi, the Office of Workforce Development, was created in the passage of Senate Bill 2564. Now in its sixth month, the office is workin to coordinate resources and efforts towards higher value and higher impact training to help Mississippians invest in meaningful careers.

Present at the conversation is Governor Tate Reeves, Director Ryan Miller and Dr. Mary Graham, President of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.