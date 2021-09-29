YP Daily Roundup 9/29/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The Special Select Committee of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a hearing on medical marijuana on Tuesday after rumors that a potential special session is around the corner.

Ag Commissioner Gipson tweets potential cost of medical marijuana on MDAC

If the medical marijuana bill passes as currently drafted, MDAC estimates it will cost MS taxpayers approximately $3.7 million to create the new division, hire people, train, purchase equipment etc. to license and oversee “cultivation, processing, transportation and disposition “ — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) September 29, 2021

Governor Reeves says he wants to make sure everything is in place before he calls lawmakers to Jackson for a special session.

“We have negotiations ongoing, conversations ongoing between the leadership, in House and Senate, and also Senate leadership and their members, House leadership and their members, and we’re doing all that online and other things so we’re not spending any money yet, so we want to make sure we get details worked out and get it substantially complete, so when the legislature does come in they can come in, get it done quickly and get back to their daily lives,” Gov. Reeves said.

Governor Reeves says a special session costs taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars a day.

Mississippi 1st District Congressman Trent Kelly (R) is calling out the Congressional Democrats and their proposed $3.5 trillion spending package, calling their plan “reckless” as it will have negative impacts on American taxpayers and farmers.

On Saturday, members of the House Budget Committee voted to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill. Kelly addressed his objections.

“I oppose this bill which includes reckless spending on liberal priorities that come at the expense of American taxpayers and farmers,” Congressman Kelly said.

Governor Reeves talks MS manufacturing in Raymond

Manufacturing is one key to MS’ economic success. Some states said “no” to manufacturing. MS said “yes.”



I was glad to be in Raymond to tour Hunter Engineering, who’s celebrating 75 years of manufacturing leadership. They’re proof that manufacturing can thrive on MS soil! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dJRuyHOkWy — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 29, 2021

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), issued a released announcing the awarding of $12,863,536 in American Rescue Plan funding to 19 health centers in Mississippi.

The release says the funds are to expand the primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.

Additionally, HRSA notes the need to bolster these health centers’ efforts in combatting COVID-19 locally, allowing the health center recipients in Mississippi to use this funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges.

Thompson says additional subpoenas likely this week regarding Jan. 6 Committee

January 6 Committee Chair @BennieGThompson (D-MS): "We have every reason to believe that we will be moving forward with some additional subpoenas."https://t.co/n2i8ufs1cR pic.twitter.com/UDPLZjZ1Mn — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2021

Guest pushes back on Biden’s spending narrative

Mr. President, this is patently false. The $4.3 trillion price tag of your tax-and-spend spree will come out of American pockets. It is wrong to put this burden on the American people, but it is even worse to lie about it. https://t.co/CfLiCOmC0D — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) September 27, 2021

Wicker receives Moynihan Award

It is an honor to accept The Daniel Patrick Moynihan Award for Congressional Service from @TheWilsonCenter. I have been proud to work alongside my friends and colleagues to promote a strong America that will act confidently and intelligently to advance a freer and safer world. pic.twitter.com/Nnpkk4hYls — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) September 28, 2021

Hyde-Smith helps packs disaster relief kits

Enjoyed packing relief kits for victims of natural disasters at @ProcterGamble event this evening. The effects of #HurricaneIda are still being felt on the Gulf Coast, & it was wonderful to see folks come together to support communities facing unexpected challenges. #LeadWithLove pic.twitter.com/LpHjyilIzu — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) September 28, 2021

The state of Mississippi intends to appeal a federal judge’s mandate that it come up with a plan detailing how it will work to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with mental illness.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered that Mississippi had 120 days to come up with a proposed plan to submit to the U.S. Justice Department and a mental health expert.

Reeves ordered that the final plan be completed in 180 days. Lawyers for the state asked in court documents if the January 2022 deadline could be postponed because the state intends to appeal Reeves’ ruling.