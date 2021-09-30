Mississippi airports will receive over $3.7 million in AIP grants from the FAA.

Congressman Steven Palazzo applauded the announcement of $3,766,672 in FY21 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for two South Mississippi airports.

The grant recipients include the Columbia-Marion County Airport in Columbia who will receive $1 million and the Stennis International Airport in Bay St. Louis who will take in $2.8 million.

Columbia-Marion Country Airport in Columbia will receive funding to reconstruct the taxiway, and the Stennis International Airport in Bay St. Louis will receive funding to expand the airport’s apron.

“South Mississippi is a popular tourist destination and an ever-growing hub of science and technology. This FAA investment in our aviation infrastructure will not only bring people from around the nation to our beautiful home, but will help send our experts and technology around the nation safely. I look forward to the completion of these improvement projects and the economic growth they will bring to our communities,” said Palazzo.

“Investments like this ensure Hancock County’s community airport remains a premiere destination for general aviation and military and industry partners. The expanded ramp will foster activity and open new opportunities for hangar construction,” said Bill Cotter, Hancock County Port and Harbor CEO. “We appreciate the continued support of Congressman Palazzo, Sen. Hyde-Smith, Sen. Wicker and the FAA for making the project possible and their support to make Stennis International the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aerospace industry.”