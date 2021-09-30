Morrow to join Rankin County judges in Post 1 for County Court.

Governor Tate Reeves today announced the appointment of David Morrow as County Court Judge for Rankin County, Post 1.

“David’s extensive legal experience and dedication to public service make him well-qualified to work on behalf of Rankin County residents,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that he accepted this appointment and confident he will hit the ground running.”

Morrow will replace Judge Kent McDaniel, who recently announced his retirement effective September 30, 2021.

Morrow graduated from the United State’s Air Force with a Bachelor of Science and earned his Juris Doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Morrow opened the Morrow Law Firm in 1998 which focuses on real estate, domestic, probate, trusts and wills in Rankin County. He has also served as the Rankin County Chancery Court’s Family Master since 2016, where he was the presiding judge over trials, hearings and motions in the county. He previously served as the Board Attorney for the Rankin County Board of Supervisors from ’02 to ’07.