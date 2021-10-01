YP Daily Roundup 10/1/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate is causing issues for Mississippi industries that contract with the federal government. Biden’s mandate applies to federal workers, private businesses with over 100 employees, and those companies who are contractors of the federal government…

…Since President Biden made the announcement of the vaccine mandate, Huntington-Ingalls executives have been working to understand the requirements and to communicate that information to their employees.

These naval shipyard employees were designated as essential workers throughout the COVID pandemic and have worked through it all without major interruption. While a specific number has not been released, employees who contracted COVID were out their two weeks but returned to build the ships that protect America’s freedom upon getting over the virus.

Now, if they don’t comply with Biden’s mandate, they will lose their jobs.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,101 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 12 deaths, and 74 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 488,394 cases, 9,600 deaths, and 1,312,534 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/XC2Ju4CBKa — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 30, 2021

Beginning today, appointments for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined Director for the Center for Violence Prevention, Sandy Middleton, and first responders in celebrating one year of House bill 1559 being in effect.

HB 1559 was designed to directly address the service gap for minors who are victims of human trafficking. At this time, no specific facility is dedicated to helping minors who are trafficking victims.

Governor Tate Reeves today announced the appointment of David Morrow as County Court Judge for Rankin County, Post 1.

“David’s extensive legal experience and dedication to public service make him well-qualified to work on behalf of Rankin County residents,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that he accepted this appointment and confident he will hit the ground running.”

Morrow will replace Judge Kent McDaniel, who recently announced his retirement effective September 30, 2021.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, expressed the importance of Congress passing a comprehensive national data privacy law during the committee hearing on consumer data privacy on Wednesday.

Wicker has championed the need for a federal data privacy law while serving as the top Republican leader of the Committee.

In July, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., ranking member of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, joined Wicker in reintroducing the SAFE DATA Act, which would provide Americans with more choice and control over their data and direct businesses to be more transparent and accountable for their data practices.

Congressman Steven Palazzo applauded the announcement of $3,766,672 in FY21 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for two South Mississippi airports.

The grant recipients include the Columbia-Marion County Airport in Columbia who will receive $1 million and the Stennis International Airport in Bay St. Louis who will take in $2.8 million.

Columbia-Marion Country Airport in Columbia will receive funding to reconstruct the taxiway, and the Stennis International Airport in Bay St. Louis will receive funding to expand the airport’s apron.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and U.S. Congressman Michael Guest announced today U.S. Department of Education granted awards totaling over $1.7 million.

The grants will be awarded to Southwest Mississippi Community College, Alcorn State University, and Jackson State University.

“A college education can be a lifeline for students who are looking to advance their career opportunities,” Wicker said. “This set of grants will enable SMCC, Alcorn State, and JSU to increase their outreach and encourage more students to pursue higher education in our state.”

Wicker comments on Scheller case

Lt. Col. Scheller deserves the same rights as any other service member. https://t.co/DbQCENHI1m — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) September 30, 2021

A criminal justice forum was put on by Sen. Juan Barnett at the Laurel Train Depot in conjunction with the organization, American for Prosperity.

The forum was to help educate people about Senate Bill 2795, which is a bill that allows a person convicted of non-violent or violent crimes to be eligible for parole after serving a set amount of time in prison.

Barnett shares why he and the organization decided to come together in the community to speak on the bill.