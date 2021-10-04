“I’m cautiously optimistic that a resolution can be reached,” Gipson said of his conversations with lawmakers.

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson says he’s met with Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Philip Gunn and lawmakers about his concerns with the draft medical marijuana bill ahead of a possible special legislative session.

Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Monday to provide insight into those discussions and to promote the Mississippi State Fair that opens this week in Jackson featuring rides, food, an ag expo, live music, and more.

Watch the interview below.