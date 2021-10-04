Earlier today, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case, Mississippi v. Tennessee, a dispute over Memphis Light, Gas & Water’s syphoning more than 400 billion gallons of water from Mississippi groundwater for their own use and sale.

You can listen to the Mississippi v. Tennessee Oral Argument below.

Mississippi v. Tennessee involves groundwater from the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which borders Tennessee and Mississippi. Mississippi first brought suit in 2005 and argued that the state of Tennessee should not have pumped groundwater from Memphis Light, Gas & Water to be used in Memphis.

Mississippi has asked for around $600 million in damages as well as stating that Tennessee violated Mississippi’s sovereignty.

“At its core, this case is about state sovereignty,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Our Tennessee neighbors have pumped billions of gallons of groundwater out of Mississippi and across the border for their own profit. Just as fences make good neighbors, a strong decision by the Court that this violates basic principles of state sovereignty will serve Mississippi and all other states well.” Dating back to 1985, about a fifth of the water Memphis Light, Gas & Water has sold came from Mississippi’s groundwater. Due to the substantial volume of water, a cone of depression exists in DeSoto County and has put all of Mississippi’s water at risk of being polluted or degraded.

Due to both Tennessee and Mississippi being involved, the U.S. Supreme Court has original jurisdiction over this case.