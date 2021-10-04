The legislation outlines a list of requirements to guide the American response to the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) have cosponsored comprehensive legislation, Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act (S.2863), which addresses outstanding issues related to the Biden administration’s withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan.

“The United States needs a complete plan of action to address the many problems created by President Biden’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Senator Wicker said. “This legislation would ensure the State Department takes full responsibility for evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies while also ensuring the U.S. never recognizes the illegitimate Taliban leadership of Afghanistan.”

This piece of legislation would place restrictions on non-humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, impose oversight mechanisms on the processing of SIVs and refugees, and require strategies for counterterrorism and the disposition of Taliban-captured U.S. equipment.

S.2863 would require a comprehensive review of foreign assistance to entities that support the Taliban, Authorize sanctions on those providing support to the Taliban, including foreign governments supporting the Taliban, and sanction the Taliban and others in Afghanistan for terrorism, drug trafficking, and human rights abuses.

The bill would also establish a State Department task force to focus on the evacuation of American citizens, legal permanent residents, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIVs) who are still stuck in Afghanistan. It will assert that the United States should not recognize any member of the Taliban as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States or as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations.

“President Biden’s mishandling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan created new security threats for our nation and our allies. It is critical that we avoid more missteps by this administration,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “This important legislation would bring much-needed guidance on how we begin restoring our standing in the world as we deal with the new terrorist-led regime now running Afghanistan.”

This bill has now close to 30 cosponsors and was sponsored by U.S. Senator James Risch (R-ID).

“I’m proud to introduce the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act today to address these concerns and rebuild the United States’ credibility,” Senator Risch said. “I hope the committee will be able to mark it up soon so that we can quickly help those we left behind and protect America’s national security interests before it’s too late.”