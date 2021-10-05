The expansion investment of nearly $4 million will create 50 jobs.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is expanding its facility in Iuka. The expansion, which will accommodate future work, is a $3.9 million corporate investment and is expected to create 50 jobs.

“The ongoing expansions by General Atomics in Mississippi continue to bolster our position as a national leader in the aerospace and defense industry. Each day, hundreds of Mississippians produce some of the most technologically sophisticated products for General Atomics, and they play a tremendous role in the continued growth and success of General Atomics in our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I am pleased the company is adding 50 more exciting jobs at its Iuka facility and have no doubt these new employees will carry on the company’s legacy of manufacturing top-quality products for our national military and consumers worldwide.”

GA-EMS applies research, science and technology innovation to develop and deliver multi-mission systems and first-of-kind products, such as aircraft launch and recovery systems, to help defend national interests and support critical commercial enterprises worldwide.

“This expansion furthers our goal of creating a world-class Manufacturing Center of Excellence here in Mississippi, with greater capability and capacity to manufacture a broad range of critical products to meet growing customer demand,” said GA-EMS President Scott Forney. “The investments we are making today in our facilities and workforce enable us to continue to take on new challenges and drive innovation to consistently deliver the highest quality, most reliable product solutions to meet our customers’ requirements now and well into the future.”

GA-EMS’s Iuka expansion marks the company’s 13th expansion in the state in 16 years. For the project, the company is completing building renovations that will provide a world-class structural fabrication space for a large welding and fabrication workforce of 50 or more employees. In September 2020, GA-EMS announced a $39.5 million investment and the creation of 125 jobs at its Shannon location. That expansion involved the addition of 100,000 square feet of highly specialized manufacturing capabilities dedicated to supporting critical Department of Defense programs.

“Tishomingo County is honored to host the latest expansion of General Atomics and we thank Governor Reeves and the Mississippi Development Authority for making this project possible,” said Tishomingo County Board of Supervisors President Michael Busby.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for public building renovations. Tishomingo County is assisting with the project, as well.

“The state of Mississippi is proud to partner with General Atomics as the company once again increases its footprint in our state. General Atomics has been a valued corporate partner for nearly two decades, and we anticipate many more years of growth and success at the company’s Mississippi locations. We are grateful to the General Atomics team for once again entrusting our talented workforce to perform such important work dedicated to protecting the U.S. and its citizens,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp.