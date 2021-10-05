Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson says he’s met with Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Philip Gunn and lawmakers about his concerns with the draft medical marijuana bill ahead of a possible special legislative session.

Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Monday to provide insight into those discussions and to promote the Mississippi State Fair that opens this week in Jackson featuring rides, food, an ag expo, live music, and more.

Mississippi is today the center of national attention as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider oral arguments on Dec. 1 for a case that could release a judicial death grip on abortion politics.

Forces on both sides of the abortion issue are amassing their arguments as the Supreme Court takes up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case generated in Mississippi that creates an opportunity for the court to reconsider decades of misguided abortion jurisprudence.

Resetting our nation’s approach to abortion will hinge on how the court views the Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. This law is rooted in the truth that a lot has changed since 1973 when the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 1,561 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 42 deaths, and 68 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 490,777 cases, 9,688 deaths, and 1,316,382 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/e2K7vuMhnn — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 4, 2021

Mississippi v. Tennessee involves groundwater from the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which borders Tennessee and Mississippi. Mississippi first brought suit in 2005 and argued that the state of Tennessee should not have pumped groundwater from Memphis Light, Gas & Water to be used in Memphis.

“At its core, this case is about state sovereignty,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Our Tennessee neighbors have pumped billions of gallons of groundwater out of Mississippi and across the border for their own profit. Just as fences make good neighbors, a strong decision by the Court that this violates basic principles of state sovereignty will serve Mississippi and all other states well.”

MS Democrats holding boot camp to teach potential candidates how to raise their visibility

Ready to Run? Let the Mississippi Democratic Party get you in shape. Join us October 5, 2021 at 7pm for Session One of our Virtual Leadership BootCamp: Creating Visibility in Your Community Before You Run To register, please visit: https://t.co/20nbtHojJw pic.twitter.com/KXzexhYHV5 — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) October 4, 2021

State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested former Yalobusha County Sheriff William “Lance” Humphreys and former Yalobusha General Hospital employee Katherine Rotenberry Brown after both were indicted for separate crimes. Special Agents delivered a $10,867.30 demand letter to Humphreys and a $100,966.03 demand letter to Brown. Both amounts include interest and investigative expenses…

…A $100,000 surety bond covers the time Humphreys was Yalobusha County Sheriff. No surety bond covers Brown’s employment at Yalobusha General Hospital. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers in the event that public money is misspent. Both Humphreys and Brown will remain liable for the full amounts of their respective demands in addition to individual criminal charges.

Governor Reeves sends prayers to FL Governor’s wife, family

.@FLCaseyDeSantis embodies what it means to be a great mother & wife – and a first-rate first lady. Please join me & Elee in prayer for Casey, Ron, & their family through this battle. “Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you,” Joshua 1:9. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 4, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) have cosponsored comprehensive legislation, Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act (S.2863), which addresses outstanding issues related to the Biden administration’s withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan.

In the Afghanistan Accountability Act, it outlines a list of guidance for America’s response in the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The United States needs a complete plan of action to address the many problems created by President Biden’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Senator Wicker said. “This legislation would ensure the State Department takes full responsibility for evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies while also ensuring the U.S. never recognizes the illegitimate Taliban leadership of Afghanistan.”