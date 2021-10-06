Nearly 50 Jobs to be created by expansion to meet consumer demand for Tyson® chicken brand

Tyson Foods is investing $61 million in its Vicksburg poultry plant as part of the company’s commitment to meet increasing demand for protein and deliver on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth of the Tyson® retail brand. The expansion will create nearly 50 jobs.

“For three decades, Tyson Foods has been a valued employer and major economic contributor in Warren County,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The company’s ongoing investments in its Vicksburg operations are a testament to Mississippi’s strong business environment and capable workforce.”

Tyson’s Vicksburg facility makes fully cooked chicken products for foodservice and retail customers. The expansion will increase production capacity of chicken products for foodservice customers such as restaurants and schools.

“The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and there is no brand more trusted than Tyson – we are pleased to invest in our business as we invest in the great state of Mississippi,” said David Bray, Group President, Poultry for Tyson Foods. “We’d like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority and Warren County for their assistance and support of this project.”

The Vicksburg facility employs approximately 500 people and paid more than $17 million in wages during its 2020 fiscal year. The facility has a local economic impact of $58 million annually. Tyson recently raised total compensation for team members, including raising hourly wages at the facility to at least $15 an hour.

“We are proud to see Tyson Foods grow and expand in our community. This is a great company that is known in our region for their focus on taking care of their team members. We congratulate them on their latest expansion and look forward to supporting their needs in the future,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements.

“Tyson is a company that is well-known for providing top-quality chicken and other food products to consumers, and Mississippi is proud to play a role in the company’s continued success,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “The latest expansion by Tyson in Vicksburg demonstrates how Mississippi’s hard-working citizens and robust portfolio of competitive advantages combine to ensure companies enjoy long-term success and growth in the Magnolia State.”

Warren County and Entergy Mississippi are also assisting with the project.

“The Tyson Foods expansion will create nearly 50 jobs for our community. It will also further cement exceptional partnership our community has with Tyson for the future,” said Dr. Jeffrey P. Holland, President, Warren County Board of Supervisors

The expansion is expected to be complete by next summer.