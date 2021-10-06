YP Daily Roundup 10/6/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Auditor Shad White announced Ethel Cain has been arrested in Bolivar County after she was indicted for fraud related to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) “Back to Business” grant program. A $50,384.19 demand letter was presented to Cain upon arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Cain is accused of using her company, Lifeline Financial Freedom Solutions, to fraudulently submit grant applications on behalf of other businesses to obtain the CARES Act stimulus funding administered by MDA. On multiple occasions, Cain’s company allegedly submitted multiple grant applications for the same company. Cain’s company is also purported to have knowingly submitted grant applications for ineligible businesses. Special Agents identified $38,500 in grant payments made as a result of this purported fraud.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 947 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 61 deaths, and 66 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 491,724 cases, 9,749 deaths, and 1,324,490 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/wwMa7oM3JP — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 5, 2021

Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, along with Fourth District Congressman Steven Palazzo, praised the award of two U.S. Navy contracts for shipbuilding-related work on the Mississippi Coast.

The Navy awarded a five-year, $54.3 million contract to United States Marine, Inc. (USMI) of Gulfport to build up to thirty-five 11-Meter Navy Special Warfare Rigid Inflatable Boats, with work to be performed in Gulfport and Corinth.

Rolls Royce Marine North America will receive 75% of a $9.2 million contract for Virginia-class submarine propulsors with work to be performed in Pascagoula.

Last Week, H.R. 4682 – The Unmanned Aerial Security (UAS) Act was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives by voice vote. The Unmanned Aerial Security Act was introduced by Congressman Michael Guest and prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from entering into or renewing a contract for any unmanned aircraft systems or drones that have been manufactured in China or other countries deemed to be foreign adversaries.

“Of the top drone manufacturers that supply the United States market, a single Chinese manufacturer has nearly 77% of the market share,” Congressman Guest said. “The Department of Homeland Security has issued warnings about Chinese made drones, specifically citing concerns that data collected by the drones can be accessed by the Chinese government. This legislation is vital to protect our sensitive information from the Chinese Communist Party.”

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is expanding its facility in Iuka. The expansion, which will accommodate future work, is a $3.9 million corporate investment and is expected to create 50 jobs.

“The ongoing expansions by General Atomics in Mississippi continue to bolster our position as a national leader in the aerospace and defense industry. Each day, hundreds of Mississippians produce some of the most technologically sophisticated products for General Atomics, and they play a tremendous role in the continued growth and success of General Atomics in our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I am pleased the company is adding 50 more exciting jobs at its Iuka facility and have no doubt these new employees will carry on the company’s legacy of manufacturing top-quality products for our national military and consumers worldwide.”

The Mississippi Book will offer virtual opportunities after the in-person cancellation of the August 2021 festival in downtown Jackson due to the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The festival will present a virtual experience for readers to connect with the many authors who had planned to participate in August. This will be available on the website, www.msbookfestival.com, on October 12, 2021. It features more than 110 official panelists appearing on 31 panels that were recorded in the last month.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith advocated for greater attention to be given in serving victims of domestic violence and abuse in rural areas before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is working to reach an agreement on the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorization legislation.

The hearing was entitled Renewing and Strengthening the Violence Against Women Act. In addition to citing the hardships faced by victims in rural areas, Hyde-Smith encouraged her colleagues to reauthorize VAWA by abandoning contentious issues that have stalled the law’s renewal for years.

“All of us in Congress can agree that our goal should be to ensure that these women in rural areas—and, indeed all victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and stalking—are protected and receive the services that they need,” Hyde-Smith said.

Mississippi Democrats are realizing they’ve got to go back to the drawing board if they’re going to win. Now, they’re trying to rebuild the infrastructure – everything from candidates to campaign support and messaging.

“Long term vision is to have us as Democrats in Mississippi to start winning from the local level all the way up,” explained Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving.

But they aren’t trying to just throw candidates to the fire without a game plan and training. That’s where the National Democratic Training Committee comes in. They’re partnering with them for the first time ever.

The Mississippi Supreme Court is blocking a circuit judge’s order in a dispute over a vacancy in the state House.

Two people signed up to run in a Nov. 2 special election in District 29 in parts of Bolivar and Sunflower counties.

The seat came open when Democratic Rep. Abe Hudson resigned in late August.

Mississippi election commissioners ruled last month that one candidate failed to meet a residency requirement because he switched his voter registration to Lafayette County during college.