The City of Biloxi and Harrison County have entered into a lease with RW Development for the building and operation of the pier.

A Harrison County court dismissed a lawsuit that blocked the construction of a public pier in Biloxi. A public pier had been located at the location on Veteran’s Avenue for several years, but was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The court ruled that the city is allowed to build the pier without a lease from the Secretary of State’s office.

WLOX-TV reported that the Secretary of State’s office had sued over a plan by Biloxi and Harrison county to lease the property to RW Development for construction of a municipal pier for public use.

“I am disappointed in the recent ruling and on Tuesday filed an appeal requesting a review of this decision before the Mississippi Supreme Court. I grew up on the Coast, want to see it prosper as much as anyone, and offered a rent-exempt lease for this project that was rejected,” Secretary of State Michael Watson told Y’all Politics. “The legislature named the Secretary of State as Trustee of the state’s Public Trust Tidelands to protect the interest of all three million Mississippi citizens in state-owned property along the Coast. All agencies and governing bodies should abide by the laws governing the use of state-held lands as written by the legislature. I believe the recent ruling is inconsistent with existing law and prior court decisions; therefore, it is my sworn duty as Trustee to ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to have the final say.”