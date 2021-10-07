DOJ Office of Violence Against Women Funding Supports Statewide, Community Anti-Violence, Intervention & Assistance Programs

Through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) the Department of Justice office of Violence Against women approved the FY2021 request of $3.96 million. The funds will be divided between eight awards and will support statewide, community, and campus programs in Mississippi.

“Violence against women is a sad fact of life, and Mississippi is not immune to this problem. These Justice Department grants will allow programs in our state to continue to help victims and the officials to strive to hold the abusers accountable,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Hyde-Smith this week testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to advocate for greater attention within VAWA to the needs of victims in rural areas.

FY2021 VAWA grants awarded to Mississippi include: