September revenues up nearly $80 million from same month last year.

The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office released the September revenue report today showing the state continues to see increases well above legislative fiscal year estimates. It represents totals from the first quarter (three months) of the 2022 Fiscal Year.

Total revenue collections for the month of September FY 2022 are $103,580,433 or 20.53% above the sine die revenue estimate.

Fiscal YTD revenue collections through September 2021 are $258,323,578 or 18.65% above the sine die estimate.

Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through September 2021 are $112,841,831 or 7.37% above the prior year’s collections.

The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,927,000,000.

September FY 2022 General Fund collections were $79,871,609 or 15.12% over September FY 2021 actual collections.

Sales tax collections for the month of September were below the prior year by $327,390. Individual income tax collections for the month of September were above the prior year by $31.7M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of September were above the prior year by $48.9M.