The project is a $3 million corporate investment to meet increase in consumer demand.

Plum Creek Environmental, manufacturer and distributor of waste and recycling containers and equipment, is expanding in West Point. The project is a $3 million corporate investment and will create 50 jobs.

“Mississippi’s homegrown companies, like Plum Creek Environmental, are at the heart of their local communities and instrumental in the well-being of their local economies. My administration will do whatever it takes to ensure Mississippi maintains its business-friendly environment, so companies like Plum Creek Environmental can thrive,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I appreciate the Plum Creek team for once again placing its confidence in our strong workforce and our pro-business climate and wish them many more years of success in North Mississippi.”

Founded in 2007 in Columbus, Plum Creek is growing its presence in West Point by expanding into the 60,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by Better Brands to meet an increase in demand. The company also will maintain operations at its current West Point facility.

“We are grateful for the support of both the Mississippi Development Authority and the LINK in addressing our growth initiatives. The Advantage Jobs program will be most helpful as we add additional team members and increase production. We also intend to add new product lines in the near future,” Plum Creek Environmental President Jim Wamble said. “Our local partnership with East Mississippi Community College has been tremendous in supplying a steady stream of trained welders. We’re looking forward to long-term success in West Point, Mississippi.”

Plum Creek last expanded in 2016 when the company moved from Columbus to a larger facility in West Point. That project also created 50 jobs.

“We are ecstatic to have Plum Creek here in West Point and even more excited about the growth that they are experiencing,” said West Point Mayor Rod Bobo. “They are the classic example of what can be attained when companies partner with all available resources to obtain optimal growth. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Plum Creek.”

Plum Creek has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

“Plum Creek has been a fixture in the Golden Triangle market for many years and it’s great to see them continue to expand. New announcements are exciting, but companies like Plum Creek who experience continued growth are major players in the economic health of the Golden Triangle,” said Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins.

The Mississippi Development Authority certified Plum Creek for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“MDA is always proud to support the state’s companies like Plum Creek as they invest in their operations and generate new job opportunities in their communities, which subsequently creates stronger local economies and an increased quality of life,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “We thank the Plum Creek team and its employees for helping us show the country and the world, through this expansion, that Mississippi is a great place for business.”

Plum Creek currently employs more than 80 workers. The company plans to fill the 50 new jobs by the end of 2021.

“Plum Creek is a great community partner, providing quality job opportunities for the citizens of Clay County. We’re proud to have them here and look forward to many more expansions,” said Clay County Board of Supervisors President Shelton Deanes.