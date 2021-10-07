YP Daily Roundup 10/7/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Tyson Foods is investing $61 million in its Vicksburg poultry plant as part of the company’s commitment to meet increasing demand for protein and deliver on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth of the Tyson® retail brand. The expansion will create nearly 50 jobs.

“For three decades, Tyson Foods has been a valued employer and major economic contributor in Warren County,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The company’s ongoing investments in its Vicksburg operations are a testament to Mississippi’s strong business environment and capable workforce.”

Tyson’s Vicksburg facility makes fully cooked chicken products for foodservice and retail customers.

Governor Reeves hits President Biden over border crisis

This past year, over 400,000 illegal aliens were able to evade arrest by U.S. Border Patrol and enter the country illegally. If President Biden was a cartel member, he’d be employee of the year. pic.twitter.com/nbsihU3SFB — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 6, 2021

Students across the state of Mississippi will be eligible for roughly $246 million in P-EBT benefits by the end of October 2021. These funds will be distributed in a collaboration between the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

They will come through two lump-sum payments: first for Summer 2021 and second for the 2020-21 school year.

P-EBT is designed to help support nutritional needs of children throughout the summer months, while they are not receiving regular school lunches as an option for food. These benefits assist families with those additional food costs.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 834 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 19 deaths, and 63 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 492,558 cases, 9,768 deaths, and 1,326,769 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/zw0SU4ZpiP — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 6, 2021

Commissioner Sean Tindell and Colonel Randy Ginn have announced the appointment of Captain Marcus D. Colley to Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division.

Captain Colley most recently served with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Executive Protection Division.

He has 24 years of law enforcement experience with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, having previously served as a Trooper in the Enforcement Division, Director of Basic Training for the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, and Lieutenant of Troop K Enforcement.

MS State Fair opens

Today was a beautiful day to cut the ribbon for the Mississippi State Fair! Thanks to everyone who came out, including our special guests my friends Transportation Comm’r Willie Simmons, Sheriff Marshand Crisler, State Fire Academy Director Terry Wages and JPD Chief James Davis! pic.twitter.com/6hT1pT4Nde — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) October 7, 2021

The Mississippi congressional delegation, which includes U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., sent a letter to President Joseph R. Biden urging him to approve Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Ida.

If approved, the disaster declaration would allow Mississippi to access additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts.

The delegation sent a letter to President Biden referencing the damage that was incurred specifically on Highway 26 in George County where three Mississippians were killed and 10 individuals injured.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined colleagues in asking President Biden to name a Federal Co-Chair to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), a position needed to allow the organization to fully use its ability to make investments in the eight-state Delta Region.

Hyde-Smith joined Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) in making the request in a letter to the President.

“As a federal-state partnership, the DRA requires an affirmative vote of both a federal member and a majority of State members in order to execute its grant making activities. We understand that the DRA does not have the statutory authority to make program eligibility determinations or new grant awards without the appointment of a Federal Co-Chair or Alternate Federal Co-Chair,” the Senators wrote. “We urge you to promptly appoint a new Federal Co-Chair to the DRA.”

Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith cosponsored the Good Samaritan Health Professionals Act. This legislation amends a 24-year-old law by broadening protections for persons who volunteer independently of a formally recognized organization, or who cross state lines to volunteer.

“Mississippi is no stranger to disasters or to the blessings of people who bravely volunteer to begin the rescue and recovery process. At the same time, we are also willing and ready to volunteer in other states where needed,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “This legislation would serve to encourage more health professionals to volunteer by ensuring proper legal protections are in place for them.”

Coleman said improving education, providing quality jobs and criminal justice reform will be his focus as a senator.

“One of the best ways I think of resolving crime. One is that the community the churches need to be more accountable, the leadership needs to be more accountable. People need to reclaim their communities back and demand it back and become unified and work with law enforcement to ensure their communities are better, that their safe for all persons,” said Coleman.

Coleman’s slogan is “God first, politics second.”

He said he will be holding not only himself but other leaders accountable when serving Mississippians.