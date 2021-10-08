Both Mississippi U.S. Senators, concerned with Democrats’ reckless spending, vote against the measure to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

On Thursday, 11 Republican Senators voted with Democrats on the procedural vote to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the measure to move forward without a filibuster. The 61-38 vote meant that the bill to increase the United States’ borrowing limit by $480 billion through December 3, 2021 could proceed to a final vote in the chamber.

Democrats then passed the bill with a simple majority 50-48, as two Republicans Senators – Richard Burr (NC) and Marsha Blackburn (TN) – did not vote.

The 11 Republican Senator who broke ranks to allow the bill to move forward are:

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Both Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have spoken out against raising the debt ceiling amid the Democrats eyeing a multi-trillion dollar spending spree. Their “no” vote on the measures solidify their position on the matter.

On August 10th, 46 Senate Republicans – which included most of the 11 listed above who crossed over Thursday – signed onto a letter addressed to the American people outlining the recent spending by Democrats, saying the left’s tax and spending plans will result in a $45 trillion debt level by 2031.

Ahead of the votes, the Washington Post reports that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) told his GOP colleagues that the agreement with Democrats on this procedural vote was an alternative that would avert a potentially costly confrontation over the Senate rules, as he believed the “integrity of the Senate” was at stake.