YP Daily Roundup 10/8/21

The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office released the September revenue report today showing the state continues to see increases well above legislative fiscal year estimates. It represents totals from the first quarter (three months) of the 2022 Fiscal Year.

Total revenue collections for the month of September FY 2022 are $103,580,433 or 20.53% above the sine die revenue estimate.

Fiscal YTD revenue collections through September 2021 are $258,323,578 or 18.65% above the sine die estimate.

Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through September 2021 are $112,841,831 or 7.37% above the prior year’s collections.

We now know the script.

When the next COVID variant raises its head – and it likely will – the “experts” in the federal government and the public health community, assisted dutifully by the mainstream media, will say the world must again hit pause.

Even with the vaccination of nearly 190 million Americans and the natural immunity of 44 million more Americans who have recovered from the virus, when COVID cases spike again, the talking heads will say more restrictions, shutdowns, and mandates must be enacted by the heavy hand of government for the “public good” and to “slow the spread” all while children are sent home from schools, jobs are lost, businesses close, and families struggle.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,112 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 10 deaths, and 63 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 493,670 cases, 9,778 deaths, and 1,328,703 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/kMB49dXgNy — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 7, 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have officially submitted their request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccine in kids under the age of 12.

Pfizer Inc. discussed how with the rise of COVID-19 cases in children in the United States, submitting a request for EUA who are under the age of 12 is important. To date, Pfizer explained, children represent 16% of the total cumulated COVID-19 cases. For the week ending in September 30, 2021, children under the age of 18 accounted for nearly 27% of all weekly COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Mississippi Democrats push vaccination requirements

Vaccination requirements have already helped cut the rate of unvaccinated Americans by one-third. Let’s keep this progress going and finally put this pandemic behind us. We can do this. pic.twitter.com/HeVNWqhU3x — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) October 7, 2021

Plum Creek Environmental, manufacturer and distributor of waste and recycling containers and equipment, is expanding in West Point. The project is a $3 million corporate investment and will create 50 jobs.

“Mississippi’s homegrown companies, like Plum Creek Environmental, are at the heart of their local communities and instrumental in the well-being of their local economies. My administration will do whatever it takes to ensure Mississippi maintains its business-friendly environment, so companies like Plum Creek Environmental can thrive,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I appreciate the Plum Creek team for once again placing its confidence in our strong workforce and our pro-business climate and wish them many more years of success in North Mississippi.”

A Harrison County court dismissed a lawsuit that blocked the construction of a public pier in Biloxi. A public pier had been located at the location on Veteran’s Avenue for several years, but was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The court ruled that the city is allowed to build the pier without a lease from the Secretary of State’s office.

WLOX-TV reported that the Secretary of State’s office had sued over a plan by Biloxi and Harrison county to lease the property to RW Development for construction of a municipal pier for public use.

Senator Roger Wicker joined Senator Marco Rubio, R-FLa in introducing the Reusing Equipment for Environmental Fortification (REEF) Act.

The REEF Act encourages the Navy to prioritize the repurposing of retired vessels into artificial reefs to reinforce marine environments and create both recreational and economic opportunities.

“Anglers and ecologists alike understand that supplying fish and other marine life with new habitats is great not only for the environment, but also for the local economies that rely upon fishing and diving,” Wicker said. “Providing a new pathway for retired naval vessels to become artificial reefs is a great way that Congress can come together to support our coastal communities.”

Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi WWII Medal of Honor heroes

Pleased to pay tribute today to Miss. #WWII Medal of Honor heroes as I joined colleagues to honor the last-surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams, who recently celebrated his 98th birthday. Watch: — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 7, 2021

Through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) the Department of Justice office of Violence Against women approved the FY2021 request of $3.96 million. The funds will be divided between eight awards and will support statewide, community, and campus programs in Mississippi.

“Violence against women is a sad fact of life, and Mississippi is not immune to this problem. These Justice Department grants will allow programs in our state to continue to help victims and the officials to strive to hold the abusers accountable,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Hyde-Smith this week testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to advocate for greater attention within VAWA to the needs of victims in rural areas.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History will use a $458,007 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help cover operation costs at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The grant is part of the federal SHARP program and was awarded to the agency recently and is designed to “help cultural and educational institutions recover from the economic impact of the pandemic,” according to a news release from MDAH.

SHARP stands for Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan. According to the endowment’s website, NEH has awarded $87.8 million in ARP funding to cultural and educational institutions.

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux doesn’t think the party is divided. But does see the value in making sure folks all along the conservative spectrum know they’re welcome.

“When I came in, and as chairman we changed our slogan to ‘We’re stronger together,’ and I truly believe that,” said Bordeaux. “And so we’re reaching out to all facets of the Republican Party and saying, ‘You’re part of us. We want to hear from you.’ We’ll get our direction from from the entire party. So we’re not a party of one, one group or another, we’re a broad party.”

We also spoke with Republican author and analyst Andy Taggart about the health of the party and how it can keep voters engaged.

“Republicans, historically, have done a pretty good job of staying center, right? We, we don’t move to the left, we say stay center, right? And when we push ourselves to the far right in the way that Democrats seem to be pushing themselves aggressively to the far left, even today, we have a hard time appealing to the heart and soul of the middle of America,” he explained. “And, of course, that’s where elections are won and lost.”