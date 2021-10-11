YP Daily Roundup 10/11/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Bob Anderson, sat down with Y’all Politics to provide some insight into the most recent forensic audit ordered by the MDHS.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 601 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 33 deaths, and 59 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 494,271 cases, 9,811 deaths, and 1,332,063 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/KKf207IOv4 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 8, 2021

On Thursday, 11 Republican Senators voted with Democrats on the procedural vote to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the measure to move forward without a filibuster. The 61-38 vote meant that the bill to increase the United States’ borrowing limit by $480 billion through December 3, 2021 could proceed to a final vote in the chamber.

Democrats then passed the bill with a simple majority 50-48, as two Republicans Senators – Richard Burr (NC) and Marsha Blackburn (TN) – did not vote…

…Both Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have spoken out against raising the debt ceiling amid the Democrats eyeing a multi-trillion dollar spending spree. Their “no” vote on the measures solidify their position on the matter.

For millions of Americans, a routine trip to the grocery store has become a frustrating experience. With inflation continuing to soar, shoppers are paying higher prices for basic necessities like bread, milk, and eggs. Many have also noticed that they are getting less product as marketers subtly reduce the portions to hide rising costs – a trend that some have called “shrinkflation.”

It is increasingly common, for instance, to find cereal, toothpaste, and shampoo products containing fewer ounces than just a few months ago. These may feel like clever marketing tricks, but they are the inevitable result of inflation caused by government overspending. Republicans have been sounding the alarm over inflation for months, but Democrats continue to rush ahead with reckless spending plans, seemingly without regard for the consequences.

A federal vaccine mandate is impacting South Mississippi workers.

Several Ingalls employees gathered in Pascagoula along Highway 90 to protest after the shipyard announced that all workers must get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate at Ingalls falls under President Biden’s sweeping vaccine order that all federal employees and contractors be fully vaccinated with no option to test out.

The call to action was organized by a Facebook group called, the Gulf Coast Against Mandates, and the co-founder said the protest is not just about Ingalls, it’s about everyone affected.

WLOX interviewed Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann on News This Week.

Part 1 can be seen here while Part 2 is available here.