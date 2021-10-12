There are no lockdowns or statewide mandates in place in Mississippi.

On Monday afternoon, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, announced the extension of the State of Emergency related to COVID-19 for an additional 30 days.

Reeves said in a release that the extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

The release noted that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates associated with the SOE extension.

Since the spike in cases due to the Delta variant in late July through early September, the 7-day average case rate has significantly dropped.

The latest report released by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday showed 1,041 cases over a 3-day period.

Hospitalizations have also declined. Statewide some 400 COVID patients were hospitalized as of October 7, leaving nearly 1,100 beds open across the state. MSDH shows the state has a total of 5,930 total staffed beds.

In ICUs across Mississippi, 145 patients were being treated with COVID while another 149 beds were available if needed. MSDH show the state 844 total adult ICU beds.