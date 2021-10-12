Carter says with the 2022 legislative session within weeks, a special session looking less likely.

State Senator Joel Carter (R) joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the impact of energy prices on Mississippians. Carter is the chairman of the Senate Energy Committee. He says the decisions being made by the Biden Administration are costing Mississippi families.

Carter also spoke on the draft medical marijuana bill lawmakers and Governor Tate Reeves are reviewing. The Coast state senator says he supports the bill his colleague Senator Kevin Blackwell has put forward, but added that with the 2022 legislative session scheduled to begin within weeks, a special session is looking less likely given the costs associated with a call from the Governor.

Watch the full interview with Senator Carter below.