Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has told employees to get vaccinated or they could face termination due to President Biden’s mandate.

President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates on businesses, federal workers and federal contractors have sparked protests in South Mississippi as employees at the state’s largest federal contractor – Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula – have been told to either take the COVID vaccine or face possible termination within weeks.

State Senators Jeremy England and Brice Wiggins both represent Jackson County. They joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the issue and expound upon what recourse, if any, workers have when considering how they will respond to the President’s mandate while employed by a federal contractor.

England and Wiggins also commented on the potential for a special session to address the medical marijuana proposal. The senators say the matter is up to Governor Tate Reeves at this point but note the timing could mean lawmakers may end up taking the measure up when they return in January 2022.

Watch the full interview with Senators England Wiggins below.