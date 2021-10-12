YP Daily Roundup 10/12/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

On Monday afternoon, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, announced the extension of the State of Emergency related to COVID-19 for an additional 30 days.

Reeves said in a release that the extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

The release noted that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates associated with the SOE extension.

The U.S. economy created jobs at a much slower rate than expected in September. CNBC reported that the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest since February 2020. The economic report noted that 194,000 jobs were created, compared to the 500,000 that was previously estimated.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, “more and more small business owners are struggling to find workers for their open positions.”

“For most small employers, labor costs are the largest operating outlay and owners will be compelled to pass those costs on to their customers by raising prices,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 1,041 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 22 deaths, and 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 495,312 cases, 9,833 deaths, and 1,334,621 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/qcvPn590QR — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 11, 2021

SOS Watson tours Delta farms with Farm Bureau

MFBF was honored to host @MississippiSOS Michael Watson on an agricultural tour of the MS South Delta. We are grateful for the continued support of Secretary Watson to our farmers and ranchers. pic.twitter.com/UscWJNYmPF — msfarmbureau (@MSFarmBureau) October 11, 2021

Sen. Hyde-Smith: Biden’s new environmental rules, red tape affecting workers, families

Amid an economic stall, @POTUS began the process of adding new rules under the National Environmental Policy Act. #NEPA, zoning regulations, & other government burdens stall construction and infrastructure projects. The problem: This #redtape affects American workers & families. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 11, 2021

Earlier this month, The University of Southern Mississippi Faculty Senate called on the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning to reverse its decision on prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine requirements on public university campuses.

The senate voted and approved a resolution to COVID-19 vaccination mandates on Oct. 1.

In the resolution, the group said it strongly supports that USM requires all recommended doses of COVID-19 for faculty, staff and students as the best long-term solution in ensuring the safety of the campus community.