State Senator Chris McDaniel says it may be protracted but it’s worth it.

What can Mississippi’s lawmakers and local industry employees do to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates?

State Senator Chris McDaniel joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss this hot topic as the federal vaccine mandates begin impacting employees at Mississippi companies such as Huntington Ingalls Industries Shipyard in Pascagoula.

Watch the full interview with Senator McDaniel below.