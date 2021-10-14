DeSoto, Grenada, Perry and Pike Counties receive USDA Rural Development Loan/Grant Awards for projects.

Today, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the approval of $10.9 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development funding to improve water and wastewater systems for four rural Mississippi communities.

Projects in DeSoto, Grenada, Perry, and Pike counties will benefit from USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program funding. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems as well as sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

Areas that may be served include through the program include rural areas and towns with populations of 10,000 or less, trial lands in rural areas, and colonias.

Funds may be used to finance the acquisition, construction or improvement of:

Drinking water sourcing, treatment, storage and distribution

Sewer collection, transmission, treatment and disposal

Solid waste collection, disposal and closure

Storm water collection, transmission and disposal

Last year, the USDA approved $8.26 million for water system upgrades for systems in Adams, Claiborne, Forrest, Prentiss, and Union counties.

“I’m pleased to see USDA Rural Development advance public utility projects for the residents in these Mississippi communities. The improvements these investments will support should ensure more reliable water and wastewater services, which are quality of life requirements,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee.

These are FY2021 grants for Mississippi: