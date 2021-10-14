The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s “Skip the Line” program was selected as an award recipient in the Center for Digital Government’s annual Government Experience Awards.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety received the prestigious recognition for the seamless use of emerging technology and people-first delivery of digital government solutions to improve service delivery and better connect the government

of Mississippi to its citizens.

“When my administration came into office in 2020, in-person wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations exceeded over two hours,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Today, thanks to the “Skip the Line” program, in-person wait times have been reduced to an average of 18 minutes. My administration is committed to enhancing citizen to government interactions, and the “Skip the Line” program’s success is proof we’re getting the job done.”

“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Driver Service Bureau teams,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We are continually committed to transforming the citizen experience by reducing lines and improving service delivery. Through our successful partnership with our eGovernment partner, NIC Mississippi, we have been able to provide citizens with additional services, including online appointment scheduling and address changes.”

The award-winning “Skip the Line” program includes: