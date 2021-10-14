The company expects to create at least 15 jobs.

Tull Brothers, Inc., manufacturer and distributor of sustainable building opening solutions, is expanding in Corinth. The project is a $2.164 million corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.

“Manufacturing and Mississippi go hand-in-hand, and that’s what makes us one of the top states in the nation for manufacturers like Tull Brothers,’ Governor Tate Reeves said. “When companies expand in Mississippi, they demonstrate to companies around the country that we have the ingredients, including an exceptional workforce, that enable companies to thrive in our great state. I wish the company many more years of growth and success in Corinth and throughout its other Mississippi locations.”

Headquartered in Corinth, Tull Brothers also has operations in Jackson, Meridian and Tupelo, as well as locations in Tennessee.

“Tull Brothers, Inc., has been providing quality products and services to the construction industry since 1962. Sam and Ray Tull believed in North Mississippi almost 60 years ago, and now we are excited to bring our latest expansion back home to Corinth and Alcorn County,” Tull Brothers, Inc., President Fred Tull said. “Tull Brothers would like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, Alcorn County and The Alliance for their assistance in making this expansion a reality.”

The company operates three divisions throughout its Mississippi and Tennessee locations: Architectural Glass and Glazing Systems, Overhead Door and Rated Opening Solutions, and Architectural Door and Hardware Solutions. Tull Brothers is purchasing the 65,625-square-foot Alcorn County incubator building, which will be retrofitted to expand the company’s manufacturing operations in Mississippi.

“This is a special economic development win for Corinth and Alcorn County. Tull Brothers is displaying their great corporate citizenship by further investing in our community and our workforce. The Alliance is thankful to have great partners who worked together to make this project a successful one, and we look forward to watching them continue to succeed,” said The Alliance President Clayton Stanley.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Alcorn County and the Tennessee Valley Authority are assisting with the project, as well.

“MDA is proud to support Tull Brothers as this industry-leading manufacturer invests not only in its operations, but in its employees and in the Corinth community,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “We offer strong competitive advantages that encourage businesses to grow and bring good jobs to their communities, as evidenced by Tull Brothers’ latest expansion.”

TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley joined in congratulating Tull Brothers.

“TVA and ACE Power congratulate Tull Brothers on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Corinth,” Bradley said. “Helping to foster job creation and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with The Alliance, Alcorn County, and Mississippi Development Authority to help further that mission and look forward to Tull Brothers continued business success in North Mississippi.”

Tull Brothers currently employs a total of 86 workers in Mississippi. The company plans to complete the expansion in Corinth by the end of next year.

“Alcorn County is a proud partner of business and industry, and we are especially proud when a home-grown industry expands its operations. Tull Brothers is a first-class industry, and we are thankful for their continued investment in our community,” said Alcorn County Supervisor Lowell Hinton.