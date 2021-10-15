Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The Mississippi Department of Education requested a total of $3,023,543,172 for FY 2023, a 12.56% increase from FY 2022. The amount requested was $379,637,714 more than the FY 2022 budget request of $2,549,020,179…

…In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 442,627 students enrolled in public school in the State of Mississippi, a decline of over 5% from the previous year. The number of K-12 students was 466,002 in 2019-20 school year and 471,298 in 2018-19.

MDE’s analysis of public-school enrollment for the 2020-21 school year shows that a drop in kindergarteners and spike in homeschoolers have driven the statewide decline in enrollment last year.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a response brief with the Supreme Court of the United States in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In her brief she reiterates the need to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey and return abortion policymaking to the people.

“Finally forced to defend those cases, respondents drive home the stark reality: Roe and Casey are indefensible,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch wrote in the reply. “Respondents do not claim that constitutional text or structure establishes a right to abortion. And they do not seriously argue that Roe and Casey are correct as an original matter. Their defense of Casey is to repeat its reasoning.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 528 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, seven deaths, and 53 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 497,379 cases, 9,907 deaths, and 1,344,413 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/0oQwTKQCEM — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 14, 2021

Tull Brothers, Inc., manufacturer and distributor of sustainable building opening solutions, is expanding in Corinth. The project is a $2.164 million corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.

“Manufacturing and Mississippi go hand-in-hand, and that’s what makes us one of the top states in the nation for manufacturers like Tull Brothers,’ Governor Tate Reeves said. “When companies expand in Mississippi, they demonstrate to companies around the country that we have the ingredients, including an exceptional workforce, that enable companies to thrive in our great state. I wish the company many more years of growth and success in Corinth and throughout its other Mississippi locations.”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety received the prestigious recognition for the seamless use of emerging technology and people-first delivery of digital government solutions to improve service delivery and better connect the government

of Mississippi to its citizens.

“When my administration came into office in 2020, in-person wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations exceeded over two hours,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Today, thanks to the “Skip the Line” program, in-person wait times have been reduced to an average of 18 minutes. My administration is committed to enhancing citizen to government interactions, and the “Skip the Line” program’s success is proof we’re getting the job done.”

“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Driver Service Bureau teams,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We are continually committed to transforming the citizen experience by reducing lines and improving service delivery. Through our successful partnership with our eGovernment partner, NIC Mississippi, we have been able to provide citizens with additional services, including online appointment scheduling and address changes.”

DeSoto, Grenada, Perry and Pike Counties receive USDA Rural Development Loan/Grant Awards for projects.

Projects in DeSoto, Grenada, Perry, and Pike counties will benefit from USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program funding. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems as well as sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

“I’m pleased to see USDA Rural Development advance public utility projects for the residents in these Mississippi communities. The improvements these investments will support should ensure more reliable water and wastewater services, which are quality of life requirements,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee.

Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department (RBVFD) Chief Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon, a former RBVFD secretary, have been arrested in Marshall County after they were both indicted for embezzlement. Special Agents presented both Hanna and Mannon with separate demand letters totaling over $50,000 – including interest and investigative expenses.

Hanna is accused of using fire department funds to purchase farm and lawn equipment for his own personal use. He also allegedly used public money to make a payment on his house. A demand letter for $3,459.15 was presented to Hanna at the time of his arrest.

Mannon allegedly issued herself over 100 different RBVFD checks – totaling over $30,000 – while she was working as a secretary for the fire department. A $47,229.12 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has issued an emergency order extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.

Emergency Administrative Order 23 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through November 12. It is the third emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.