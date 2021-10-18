The FEC posted the most recent quarterly reports showing what candidates have filed to run and how their campaign coffers stand to date.

The Federal Election Commission posted the Quarterly Campaign Finance Reports over the weekend. Below is a rundown of those Congressional candidates who have filed to run and raise funds in the 2022 midterm election cycle for Mississippi’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts.

For a look at the 4th Congressional District, click here to see who is running and where they stand with their campaign funds.

DISTRICT CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS

1st Congressional District

Congressman Trent Kelly – Incumbent (R) Kelly raised over $120,000 this reporting period and is sitting on $187,000 cash on hand.

Hunter Avery (D) Avery has no campaign finance reports on file with the FEC.



2nd Congressional District

Congressman Bennie Thompson – Incumbent (D) Thompson raised $148,000 this reporting period and has $1,702,000 cash on hand.

Brian Flowers (R) Flowers has no campaign finance reports on file with the FEC.



3rd Congressional District

Congressman Michael Guest – Incumbent (R) Guest raised $113,000 this reporting period and shows $337,000 cash on hand.

Shuwaski Young (D) Young raised $28,000 this reporting period and has $7,200 cash on hand.

Rahim Talley (D) Talley has no campaign finance reports on file with the FEC.



OUTLOOK FOR THESE RACES

Each of the incumbents listed in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts in Mississippi remain the odds on favorites to win re-election. There is very little chatter on potential credible candidates joining these races in hopes of unseating Kelly, Thompson or Guest.