On Monday, Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that he signed a new policy called the Commissioner’s Order Securing the Personal Healthcare Freedom of All MDAC Employees, Contractors, Promoters, Guests and Visitors.

This policy would prevent any type of COVID-19 vaccine mandate, or proof of vaccination to work or participate in MDAC activities or work.

“After ten days at the Mississippi State Fair and the conversations I had there with hundreds of deeply concerned Mississippians worried about losing their livelihoods to Joe Biden’s mandates, and after many dozens of sincere questions by concerned MDAC employees worried about the same, I decided over the weekend to take a proactive stand for healthcare freedom in Mississippi to the full extent of my authority. I am hopeful and confident other conservative leaders in Mississippi will do the same,” said Gipson.

The order outlines that health and vaccine decisions should remain a personal choice by each Mississippian, including those within the employment of the MDAC.

The order clarifies specifically Gipson’s intent for vaccination status reporting at the end of the document.

1. No individual person, including any individual MDAC employee, individual contractor to MDAC, individual promoter of events on MDAC properties, or individual guests and visitors of events on MDAC properties may be mandated to receive or produce evidence of any vaccination as a condition of any employment, contract, or attendance of any event(s) on MDAC properties for any reason of a) personal conscience, b) based on a sincerely held religious belief, or c) for personal medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19 or consideration of risks as stated on the FDA-approved vaccination package inserts and/or fact sheets.

2. This Order shall supersede any conflicting rules, guidelines or orders issued by local officials of counties and/or municipalities wherein MDAC properties may be located. Private promoters with pre­existing rental contracts are not prevented from maintaining their private event guidelines.

3. This Order shall remain in effect and in full force unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the Commissioner. This Order may be amended by act of the Mississippi Legislature signed into law by the Governor of the State of Mississippi. This Order may also be amended by duly enacted Act of Congress signed into law by the President of the United States.

You can read the full order below:

MDAC vaccine policy by yallpolitics on Scribd