Tributes for Powell poured in on Monday from former and current state and federal leaders.

On Monday, Colin Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, passed away. Powell served as the United States’ first Black Secretary of State and played a key policy role in the Bush Administration after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Many Mississippi elected officials have released statements in remembrance of Powell.

Senator Roger Wicker

“Colin Powell was the embodiment of the American Dream. The son of Jamaican immigrants, he went to college on an ROTC scholarship and rose to become one of the most consequential leaders of our time. I am fortunate to have known him,” Senator Roger Wicker said. “Apart from his official public service, he was an inspiration to many, including me, in his role as Founding Chairman of America’s Promise Alliance, which encourages young Americans to take full advantage of our country’s unique opportunities. The United States and the world community have lost a giant.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson

Congressman Bennie Thompson posted on social media that Colin Powell was “the best example of a true patriot. We should all offer prayers for his family. Rest in heavenly peace.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Senator Hyde-Smith shared that Colin Powell was a “lifelong servant to our nation, and will be missed by many.” Hyde-Smith said that she will be praying for the healing of his family and loved ones.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

Lt. Governor Hosemann said that General Powell was a true and public servant as well as a leader in diplomacy.

Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons

Senator Simmons stated that:

“The passing of retired General Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, is a blow to America and to the world.

Secretary Powell was a tremendous man whose monumental achievements I hope are an example to everyone of how successful you can be with hard work and dedication.

Let us pray for the family of Secretary Powell and pay homage to his legacy and service to our country while we encourage our young men and women who are either active military or are in the future, military bound, there are no limits to success through hard work, as evidenced by Secretary Powell’s meteoric rise.”