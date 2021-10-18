HEAT is the House Energy Action Team, against the current energy policy proposal.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) joined the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) to send a letter to the Biden Administration encouraging the reversal of energy policies that endanger America’s energy security.

This letter follows the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and affiliates to disregard President Biden’s request for increased oil production. Despite the lack of cooperation, the Biden Administration continues to encourage production within such nations as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela while eliminating American means of production.

“To those of us who remember when the United States was energy independent, when our gas prices were affordable, and when we did not rely on foreign threats to fuel our economy, the energy decisions made by the Biden Administration are dumbfounding,” said Palazzo. “My HEAT colleagues and I agree that Americans desperately need relief from increasing prices at the pump, but restricting access to resources at home will do more harm than good. Relying on adversaries for oil production is just the most recent anti-American energy policy from the Biden White House. Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, banning domestic fracking, and ending new natural gas leases in our Gulf not only increases our gas prices but destroys American jobs as well.”

In this letter, the HEAT members detailed the significant impacts of President Biden’s energy policies on the American economy and competitiveness across the globe. Read the full letter here.

Congressman Palazzo remains a fierce advocate for American energy independence, supporting bills such as the H.R.684, the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act, to protect good-paying American jobs in the energy sector and prevent American dependency on foreign adversaries.