Mississippi leaders support the project that will create a Clean Hydrogen Hub in the state.

According to BusinessWire, Hy Stor Energy has announced its mission to develop and advance the production, storage and delivery of green hydrogen at scale in the United States. The Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub will represent the largest green hydrogen project of its kind in the U.S., bringing economic revitalization and reliable 100% carbon-free energy to Mississippi.

The release from the company states that Hy Stor Energy, together with its strategic partner Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure), will develop, commercialize, and operate large-scale, long-duration hydrogen hubs that will serve as a model for our nation’s green hydrogen development efforts going forward. The first major project, the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub, is under active development and has multiple sites permitted for hydrogen storage.

BusinessWire reports that the planned scale of the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub is up to 10 times larger than any other green hydrogen project under consideration in the U.S. and would be one of the largest in the world.

“Mississippi’s well-established and robust energy network is strategically positioned to support Hy Stor Energy and the growth of a Mississippi hydrogen hub. We welcome this innovative opportunity to share our unique salt dome storage capacity and our trained workforce,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann is quoted as saying in the release.

Hy Stor Energy’s website shows letters of support sent to the U.S. Department of Energy from Governor Tate Reeves, all three Public Service Commissioners, the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board, and others.

In Governor Reeves’ letter of support, he noted that the project will significantly assist in the state’s economic development through the jobs created as well as due to other companies that would consider Mississippi with the presence of a strong hydrogen infrastructure.

The company’s release says the development and commercialization phases are expected to create hundreds of new jobs and attract new manufacturing and industrial companies to the state. The Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub will also bring education and workforce development opportunities, supporting the transition to a local and resilient green hydrogen energy system.

“We’re excited to welcome Hy Stor Energy and hydrogen innovators to Mississippi,” Speaker Philip Gunn is quoted as saying in the release. “Their investment and eventual success here will improve workforce development, bring high paying jobs to our state, and encourage other businesses to invest in the talent and infrastructure we’ve built together.”

Hy Stor Energy says it selected Mississippi to develop its first green hydrogen hub because of the state’s distinct geology, strategic geographic location, abundance of available water and renewable energy from the sun and wind, and collaborative business environment. The region boasts multiple naturally occurring underground salt formations that can support development of large caverns, allowing for the safe and effective storage of several years’ worth of green hydrogen. These strategic locations are enhanced by the proximity to existing infrastructure including an array of interstate gas transportation pipelines and electric transmission lines, as well as interstate highways, rail lines, deep water ports, and the Mississippi River.