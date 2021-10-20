This weekend in Oxford is setting up to be a huge one for the North Mississippi small town.

Much of the talk around Oxford and across Mississippi has been about Saturday’s match up between #12 Ole Miss and a LSU team with a now lame duck Coach Orgeron amid the uncertainty surrounding the health of the Rebels’ Heisman hopeful quarterback Matt Corral. Ole Miss is also set to honor former quarterback and future NFL Hall of Famer Eli Manning by retiring his jersey.

Now Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is joining in the fun by announcing that her national show – The Ingraham Angle – will be broadcasted live from The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Friday night prior to the game. The broadcast begins at 9:00 PM CST.

Those wanting to attend Ingraham’s show at The Pavilion should arrive at 8:30 PM. Onlookers can bring lawn chairs or stand to watch. Ingraham’s show producers say fans are welcome to attend.

WHAT: Live Broadcast of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

WHERE: The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

WHEN: Friday, October 22, 2021. Airs at 9 PM CST. Arrive at 8:30 PM.

WHO: Fans are welcome at attend.

###

UPDATE:

Per producers, during the show, Ingraham will be joined by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), OutKick’s Clay Travis and other special guests.