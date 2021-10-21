This latest award has an ordering period end date of Oct. 23, 2022.

Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith commended a $10.6 million award to Golden Manufacturing, Co., Inc. in Tishomingo County to produce trousers for the U.S. Army and Navy.

The contract represents the second one-year extension to the original $15.9 million award issued in 2019 to provide various trousers for the Department of Defense. In 2020, Golden Manufacturing Co. Inc. was awarded  $10.62 million to produce military trousers and slacks.

“Golden Manufacturing Co. has a strong track record of providing quality uniforms to the U.S. military,” Senator Wicker said. “This $10 million contract award will help to keep Mississippians employed and our service members equipped with the basic necessities they need to do their jobs.”

“This contract extension represents an endorsement of the excellent work by Golden Manufacturing employees to produce quality uniforms for our servicemen and women,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “We continue to be proud of their ability to provide Mississippi- and American-made garments in support of our national defense.”

