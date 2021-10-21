This latest award has an ordering period end date of Oct. 23, 2022.

Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith commended a $10.6 million award to Golden Manufacturing, Co., Inc. in Tishomingo County to produce trousers for the U.S. Army and Navy.

The contract represents the second one-year extension to the original $15.9 million award issued in 2019 to provide various trousers for the Department of Defense. In 2020, Golden Manufacturing Co. Inc. was awarded $10.62 million to produce military trousers and slacks.

“Golden Manufacturing Co. has a strong track record of providing quality uniforms to the U.S. military,” Senator Wicker said. “This $10 million contract award will help to keep Mississippians employed and our service members equipped with the basic necessities they need to do their jobs.”

Golden Manufacturing Co. has a strong track record of providing quality uniforms to the U.S. military. A new $10.6 million contract will help to keep our service members equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs.https://t.co/LtsKJUnD9W — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 21, 2021

“This contract extension represents an endorsement of the excellent work by Golden Manufacturing employees to produce quality uniforms for our servicemen and women,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “We continue to be proud of their ability to provide Mississippi- and American-made garments in support of our national defense.”

$10.6M headed to Golden Manufacturing, representing an endorsement of the excellent work by the employees to produce quality uniforms for our servicemen and women. Proud of their ability to provide Mississippi- and American-made garments in support of our @USNavy and @USArmy. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 21, 2021

This latest award has an ordering period end date of Oct. 23, 2022.