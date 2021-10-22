The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Hob Nob event will be back in person on Thursday, October 28 in downtown Jackson.

The event will take place at the Mississippi Coliseum starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost of admission for members is $60 and for non-members it is $90. The event will feature its traditional political speaking, networking and lunch.

Along with speeches from several statewide officials including Governor Tate Reeves, the event will feature Scott Jennings, a respected political consultant who can often be seen on Fox News, MSNBC and other national media outlets providing insight into political strategy, polling and public policy.

Jennings served under President George W. Bush in the White House Office of Political Affairs as a special assistant to the president. He has also served as a political consultant on presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S. Congressional campaigns.

In addition to the political commentary Hob Nob will feature two panels one centered on Mississippi Post-Pandemic Economy and the other on Covid-19 and the Future. Experts that will appear on these panels include Jeff Good, President, Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group Inc., Frank Howell, CEO of the Delta Council, Dr. Daniel Edney, Chief Medical Officer, the Mississippi State Department of Health, Dr. Katherine Pannel, Chair, Mississippi State Medical Association and Medical Director, Right Track Medical Group as well as many others.