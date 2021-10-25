Wiggins is the 6th Republican who has filed seeking to unseat incumbent Congressman Palazzo.

State Senator Brice Wiggins, a Republican from Jackson County, has announced he is running for Congress in South Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Wiggins makes the sixth Republican who has submitted their paperwork to run for the South Mississippi Congressional seat to challenge incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo, and the second from Jackson County. The other is Sheriff Mike Ezell.

One Democrat, one Libertarian and one Independent have also announced their runs, and there are rumors of others who could jump in before qualifying ends in early 2022.

Wiggins is a former prosecutor who is currently serving in his third term in the State Senate representing Senate District 52. He is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary A Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations, Corrections, Education, and other committees. Notably, Wiggins also serves on the Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees.

The state senator says he has spent time visiting with people throughout the 4th District, from Laurel to Gulfport, Hattiesburg to Ocean Springs, Picayune to Lucedale and places in-between, hearing their consistent, grassroots cry for effective representation in Congress which inspired him to seek the office.

“People are sick and tired of the self-dealing and self-interest of many of the politicians we see. We see it too much nationally and in our own backyard,” said Wiggins. “People want someone who puts them first and gets things done for south Mississippi.”

As a state senator, Wiggins says he has a track record of hard work, bringing people together and fighting for what is right. He notes his work to strengthen child abuse laws, ensure millions of BP dollars were kept in South Mississippi, created a Top 5 nationally ranked early education program and, with the DMR Accountability and Transparency Act, cleaned up the Department of Marine Resources following the agencies internal scandal.

Wiggins believes Mississippians want a voice in D.C. that will stand up and represent their conservative values and fight the D.C.-oriented socialist agenda.

On his newly created Congressional campaign website, Wiggins calls for Congress to spend less instead of charging taxpayers more, protecting fundamental rights such as the 2nd Amendment, correcting the foreign policies of the current administration, forcing Congress to address immigration policy instead of looking the other way and ensuring the safety of our citizens through a robust yet efficient military.

“I have been honored to serve the great people of Jackson County and the interests of South Mississippi for the past 10 years as a state Senator. During that time, as a Senate leader working with state-wide and other legislative leaders, Republicans gained a super-majority in the legislature and South Mississippi has seen its influence grow. As a Congressman, I’ll have an even larger platform to make a difference for all south Mississippians,” says Wiggins. “Together, we can fight corruption, help families and small businesses, fight for those less fortunate, including the unborn, take on the D.C. establishment and demand that our public officials serve us honorably. Conservative principles with better results.”

In his first interview as a Congressional candidate, State Senator Wiggins joined Y’all Politics to announce his candidacy for South Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. He outlines why he is throwing his hat in the ring now heading into the 2022 midterms.

Watch the full interview with Wiggins below.