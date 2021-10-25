Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi State Representative Jansen Owen (R-Poplarville) penned a letter to Governor Tate Reeves this week asking that additional agenda items be added to the Governor’s consideration for a special session. Lawmakers expect a call from the Governor to implement medical marijuana in the state before the end of the year.

Rep. Owen implored the Governor to consider legislation aimed at circumventing or mitigating the impact of vaccine mandates and the proposed IRS policy that would allow additional access to Mississippians’ bank accounts, issues being pushed for by the Biden Administration.

Governor Reeves on Ingraham Angle in Oxford

MS’ economy is roaring because we’ve refused to let fear & pressure dominate our COVID response. We’ll fight unlawful federal mandates, & protect lives & livelihoods – like we’ve done since day 1. Good to be w/ @IngrahamAngle to discuss how real America is getting back to normal. pic.twitter.com/MUWrvpyX65 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 23, 2021

Congressman Kelly joins Ingraham Angle in Oxford

Congressman Trent Kelly on the Ingraham Angle Show https://t.co/QNyMR2He7P via @YouTube — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) October 23, 2021

The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Hob Nob event will be back in person on Thursday, October 28 in downtown Jackson.

The event will take place at the Mississippi Coliseum starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost of admission for members is $60 and for non-members it is $90. The event will feature its traditional political speaking, networking and lunch.

Along with speeches from several statewide officials including Governor Tate Reeves, the event will feature Scott Jennings, a respected political consultant who can often be seen on Fox News, MSNBC and other national media outlets providing insight into political strategy, polling and public policy.

Lt. Governor Hosemann attends Notre Dame-USC game

Sideline coaching against the arch rival Trojans. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ISM0KB8wjR — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) October 24, 2021

As part of its “Build Back Better” plan, the Biden Administration has proposed implementing what amounts to a surveillance regime, according to Republican lawmakers.

The initial plan would require banks and other financial institutions to provide the IRS details on their customers and data for accounts with deposits or withdrawals worth more than $600. Now, some Democrats are saying that threshold can be moved to $10,000. Mississippi Republican Senators and Congressmen say neither is acceptable.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith helped introduce the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act. This piece of legislation will prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from implementing the Democrats’ plan to give the agency access to transaction information of virtually every American.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting