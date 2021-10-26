Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.
YP – Mississippi Treasurer says State Treasury will not comply with IRS data mining proposal
Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced the State Treasury will not comply with the recent proposal by the IRS to have access to transactions in any account that exceeds more than 10,000 of activity each year. This was an increase from the original $600 level proposal by the Biden Administration.
McRae says this will impact nearly every employed Mississippian with enhanced monitoring.
YP – Lawmakers trying to box in Governor Reeves on medical marijuana is not smart
Assuming reports are true, the Governor’s office has only had a draft bill for the program for four weeks and has been negotiating in good faith with lead lawmakers since that time, with what has been called a “final draft” only in place since last Wednesday. This notion of the “final draft” being touted by Senator Kevin Blackwell and Representative Lee Yancey. To date, the Governor’s office has not recognized the bill as such.
The Mississippi Legislature has known of the push for medical marijuana in the state for at least three years. That is when Initiative 65 was first filed in July 2018. The issue was making its way around the Capitol for a number of years prior to the initiative being filed.
MSDH COVID-19 Reporting
Today MSDH is reporting 555 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 34 deaths, and 29 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 501,652 cases, 10,024 deaths, and 1,362,265 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/mqVW85q9EH
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 25, 2021
YP – State Sen. Brice Wiggins announces run in South Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District
State Senator Brice Wiggins, a Republican from Jackson County, has announced he is running for Congress in South Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.
Wiggins makes the sixth Republican who has submitted their paperwork to run for the South Mississippi Congressional seat to challenge incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo, and the second from Jackson County. The other is Sheriff Mike Ezell.
One Democrat, one Libertarian and one Independent have also announced their runs, and there are rumors of others who could jump in before qualifying ends in early 2022.
YP – Federal Assistance Approved for Counties Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance (FEMA-4626-DR-MS) for counties affected by Hurricane Ida was approved by President Biden. Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, August 29, 2021 near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. Ida produced heavy rain across Mississippi resulting in flooding and the hurricane’s strong winds caused widespread power outages.
“Ensuring Mississippians receive assistance after a disaster will always be one of my top priorities,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With the approval of my request for Individual and Public Assistance, Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding.”
YP – Hyde-Smith welcomes $1.87 million from USDA Rural Development Grants
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of grants worth more than $1.87 million for distance learning and telehealth networks in three rural Mississippi school districts.
The USDA Rural Development approved Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program grants to West Point Consolidated School District, Lawrence County School District, and Scott County School District for telecommunications networks that support distance learning and telehealth services.
Since 1994, the DLT Grant Program has helped to establish hundreds of distance learning and telemedicine systems for thousands of residents in rural communities across the country.
WLOX – Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses Mississippi’s abortion challenge
Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared on WLOX’s News This Week to talk about the state’s 15-week abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court.