Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced the State Treasury will not comply with the recent proposal by the IRS to have access to transactions in any account that exceeds more than 10,000 of activity each year. This was an increase from the original $600 level proposal by the Biden Administration.

McRae says this will impact nearly every employed Mississippian with enhanced monitoring.

“The federal government is treating working Americans like guilty tax cheats,” said McRae. “The problems with the Biden administration’s proposal are serious and multifaceted. In addition to legitimate concerns about the security of this data, the proposal amounts to the largest data-mining exercise in U.S. history. The Mississippi Treasury will not be complicit in this massive expression of government overreach.”

The State Treasury manages College Savings Mississippi, a 529 savings program that allows families to more easily put away money for college. Many of these accounts would trigger the proposed IRS reporting requirements.

State Senator Brice Wiggins, a Republican from Jackson County, has announced he is running for Congress in South Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Wiggins makes the sixth Republican who has submitted their paperwork to run for the South Mississippi Congressional seat to challenge incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo, and the second from Jackson County. The other is Sheriff Mike Ezell.

One Democrat, one Libertarian and one Independent have also announced their runs, and there are rumors of others who could jump in before qualifying ends in early 2022.

Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance (FEMA-4626-DR-MS) for counties affected by Hurricane Ida was approved by President Biden. Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, August 29, 2021 near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. Ida produced heavy rain across Mississippi resulting in flooding and the hurricane’s strong winds caused widespread power outages.

“Ensuring Mississippians receive assistance after a disaster will always be one of my top priorities,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With the approval of my request for Individual and Public Assistance, Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of grants worth more than $1.87 million for distance learning and telehealth networks in three rural Mississippi school districts.

The USDA Rural Development approved Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program grants to West Point Consolidated School District, Lawrence County School District, and Scott County School District for telecommunications networks that support distance learning and telehealth services.