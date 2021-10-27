“Prices are headed in the wrong direction. The Biden Administration is headed in the wrong direction,” Senator says.

Today, Senate Republicans held a news conference to discuss rising energy prices ahead of President Biden’s upcoming visit to a UN climate summit. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined her colleagues to warn that families and businesses in Mississippi and across the nation will continue to pay the price for President Biden’s self-inflicted American energy crisis.

Hyde-Smith explained that in addition to the border, Afghanistan, and inflation, we now find ourselves in an energy crisis, as well. She states that Mississippians are now paying $3 a gallon of gas and she is listening to and hearing from them.

Mississippi gas prices have been steadily increasing since the 2020 Presidential Election. Last week, the national average price for a gallon of gas stands at $3.357, per AAA. Now, the average gas price per gallon in Mississippi has officially hit $3.00, according to Gas Buddy.

“With winter coming on, this will be devastating to all American families. The prices are headed in the wrong direction. The Biden administration is headed in the wrong direction,” Hyde-Smith warned. “This is not going to get any better if the Biden administration does not reverse these policies. They are definitely headed in the wrong direction for the American people. It’s pretty sad.”

During the news conference, Senator John Barasso (R-WY), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that the President’s radical anti-American energy agenda is hurting our economy, and people in every state of the union are paying the price and feeling the pain today.

Hyde-Smith and her colleagues were critical of the evolving multi-trillion-dollar social programs and climate change package being negotiated by Biden and congressional Democrats.

The group of Senators discussed how two years ago, America was a net exporter of energy. But then the Biden Administration canceled Keystone XL pipeline, blocked leases for oil and gas, crippling taxation and regulation, and bad climate deals and policy.

You can watch the full news conference below: