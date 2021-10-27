The company is investing $13.17 million and creating 80 jobs while retaining 57 others.

Voyant Beauty, manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, is expanding in Olive Branch. The project is a $13.17 million corporate investment and will create 80 new jobs and retain 57 existing jobs.

“Economic development is highly competitive among states, and Voyant Beauty’s decision to locate these expanded operations at its Olive Branch facility is a shining example of how Mississippi’s business advantages stack up against the competition,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The addition of 80 new jobs in Olive Branch, as well as the retention of the company’s existing team, will benefit DeSoto County and northeast Mississippi for years to come.”

Voyant Beauty is a leading, full-service partner to the personal care and beauty industry serving customers at every stage of the brand lifecycle. Voyant Beauty was formed via the acquisitions of Vee Pak, Aware Products, Cosmetic Essence Innovations and KIK Personal Care. Headquartered near Chicago, Voyant Beauty’s integrated network of innovation and 14 manufacturing facilities delivers responsive solutions and increased speed to market.

“Our Olive Branch facility is one of the stars of the growing Voyant network. We are thrilled to be able to expand the current facility, creating new capacity for our customers, adding new jobs and growing our presence in the community,” said Richard McEvoy, CEO of Voyant Beauty. “Our Olive Branch team has deep roots in this community, and it is one we are proud to be a member of. This is a long-term investment in our people, our company and the community.”

Voyant Beauty’s Olive Branch facility currently supports the company’s Hotel Cosmetics business, producing bar soaps. This investment will add liquid compounding and filling line capabilities for personal care and Hotel Cosmetics liquids, creating a complete solution for customers.

“The city of Olive Branch is excited that Voyant Beauty is increasing their operation and presence in our city,” said Mayor Ken Adams with the City of Olive Branch. “This investment signifies the ongoing confidence of the business community in Olive Branch’s business friendly atmosphere and proven labor market. We look forward to partnering with them for continued success.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements and equipment relocation. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County also are assisting with the project.

“MDA is glad to support Voyant Beauty as the company invests in its Olive Branch operations and generates new job opportunities for the people of DeSoto County,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Economic development successes like this would not be possible without strong partnerships, such as those between MDA, the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, the city of Olive Branch, DeSoto County and the Tennessee Valley Authority, which share a common goal of building stronger, more vibrant communities through new investment and job creation.”

Voyant Beauty expects to complete the expansion and fill the 80 jobs by June 2023.