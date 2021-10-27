YP Daily Roundup 10/27/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees has decided that all of the state’s public universities must require faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This decision comes in accordance with President Joe Biden’s recent executive order requiring vaccinations, Order 14042.

The IHL has not expanded the requirement to students.

However, the new requirement is a change from their September decision not to make vaccination a prerequisite of employment. At that time, the IHL Board went a step further and voted to prohibit colleges and universities from implementing a COVID vaccine mandate for employment or enrollment except for in clinical settings.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,670 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 33 deaths, and 30 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 503,322 cases, 10,057 deaths, and 1,368,029 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/jUFbhlfeki — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 26, 2021

Recycling company Madera Fuels is locating material collection and processing operations in Vicksburg. The project is a $4.859 million corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.

“While Mississippi remains steadfast in its efforts to recruit traditional economic development projects, our economic development team also is laser focused on generating jobs in the industries of tomorrow, like renewable energy, which has tremendous potential to be an economic powerhouse in the state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Madera Fuels’ new facility that converts non-recyclable materials into reusable fuel will help Mississippi bring good jobs in these up-and-coming fields to the people of our great state.”

Madera Fuels converts non-recyclable waste into reusable fuel. The company’s Vicksburg facility, which includes 300,000 square feet of warehousing space, will aggregate, sort/separate, blend and recycle various commercial waste products to produce a consistent thermal feedstock. Madera Fuels will shred and bale the blended feedstock materials to sale to third-party buyers.

Ag Commissioner Gipson announces concert featuring Greenwood, Tritt

Folks, I’m really excited about a new event coming up at The Mississippi Coliseum – “Standing for American Freedom” 🇺🇸 with Lee Greenwood and Travis Tritt, live and in concert! Save the date, Sun. Dec. 5th and we will have details and tickets available soon. Keep standing! AG pic.twitter.com/zqRx8PZ6iA — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) October 27, 2021

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released a report following a committee investigation that finds Seagate Technology likely in violation of the Foreign Direct Product Rule implemented by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) at the Department of Commerce.

The Foreign Direct Product Rule restricts Huawei’s access to sensitive technology. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s investigation found that Seagate disregarded the regulation. Seagate says it complies with regulations.

“My investigation highlights the need for stronger monitoring and enforcement efforts at BIS,” said Senator Wicker. “Our national security interests are being threatened by Communist China, and companies need to take this situation seriously by following the law. I hope the administration will work to make BIS more vigilant in its actions, particularly when it comes to protecting critical supply chain components like semiconductors and hard disk drives.”

Wicker commends Gulfport Mayor’s appointment to federal board

Mayor @BillyHewes has been an outstanding representative for the State of Mississippi and for first responders everywhere on the @FirstNetGov Board. I am confident he will continue to be a strong advocate.https://t.co/T8ZygjZz7l — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 26, 2021

More South Mississippians are taking a stand against federal vaccine mandates. Some are refusing to get the shot, even if that means facing unemployment.

Dozens ventured out to Highway 607 Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County to protest the vaccine mandate, but the group also prayed, asking for strength and guidance while they stand up for the right to choose.

“We believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between your job, your livelihood, and this vaccine,” said Stennis Strong: Employees For Medical Freedom organizer Nyla Trumbach.