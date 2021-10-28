The Subcommittee is comprised of 5 Republicans and 2 Democrats.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson (R) have named a seven-member Senate Appropriations Subcommittee today to make recommendations on expending the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

Hosemann and Hopson announced the new subcommittee in a release on Thursday.

State Senator John Polk (R) will Chair the Subcommittee.

Members include Senators Albert Butler (D), Dennis DeBar (R), Hillman Frazier (D), Walter Michel (R), Rita Parks (R), and Bart Williams (R).

The new Subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing before the 2022 Legislative Session but no date for that hearing has been released.

Lt. Governor Hosemann has been traveling the state, meeting with local officials on how best to utilize the funds directed to the state and local governments. He says the 2022 session will be filled with a number of hot items and having this Subcommittee to help in the process.

“The upcoming Session may be the most challenging of our four-year term, with redistricting, the expenditure of the ARPA funds, and a variety of other important items on the agenda,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “We need to be as organized as possible, and the appointment of this subcommittee is part of this process.”

Hosemann’s release noted that in general, ARPA funds may be used for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; tourism; and COVID expenses related to healthcare, economic recovery, and other related issues. The Lt. Governor has said being able to leverage these funds while working with local governments makes the most sense.