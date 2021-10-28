Two state Senate seats up for grabs along with a handful of local special elections.

In certain parts of the state, Mississippians will have the opportunity to once again head to the polls next Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2021 general/special elections. This is considered an “off” year for the majority of Mississippi races, with municipal elections being the primary elections held this year. Those ended in June, leaving November 2nd mainly for special elections this year.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, there are only two contested state legislative special elections being held on Tuesday – State Senate District 32 and District 38. Uncontested races – those without an opponent – are for State Representative in House District 29, Circuit Court Judge in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts, and Chancery Court Judge in the 19th District. Also, two District Attorney positions were up for grabs but both candidates drew no opponent in the 2nd and 13th Districts.

In the two contested special legislative elections, there are a total of 11 candidates.

For State Senate District 32, nine candidates are seeking to represent Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties. The seat became vacant when long time Senator Sampson Jackson (D) resigned in July after 29 years of service. The candidates on the ballot Tuesday are:

W.J. Coleman

Stan Copeland

James Creer

Justin Curtis Creer

Minh Duong

Rod Hickman

Kim Houston

Keith K. Jackson

Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

Should a runoff be necessary, that date will be November 23rd.

The State Senate District 38 race will be between Gary Brumfeild and Kelvin E. Butler.

District 38 represents Pike, Adams, Amite, Walthall and Wilkinson Counties. The seat was left vacant when Senator Tammy Witherspoon was elected Mayor of Magnolia Mississippi in June.

The House of Representatives had one election set for District 29, however candidate Robert Sanders ran uncontested and will be declared the winner.

House District 29 represents Bolivar and Sunflower Counties. Representative Abe Hudson resigned in August after five years of service.

On the local level, there are special elections being held for school board, county supervisor, county sheriff and other positions across the state in the following counties: Hancock, Hinds, Jackson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflour, Marion, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pike, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston, Adams, Amite, Boliver, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Claiborne, Clarke, DeSoto, George, Greene, Grenada.

Polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. throughout the state. If you are not sure where you are registered to vote or what your polling location would be, you can access it through the Secretary of State’s website under Y’all Vote. All mail in ballots must be postmarked by November 2nd.

Government issued photo ID is required in order to vote in the state of Mississippi.