He owned the Ground Zero Blues Club with actor Morgan Freeman.

Bill Luckett, the former Mayor of Clarksdale, has died.

The news of Luckett’s death was shared by St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clarksdale on Facebook late Thursday evening.

Luckett was an attorney and a businessman, perhaps best known for his partnership with actor Morgan Freeman in the Ground Zero Blues Club and Madidi. According to IMBD, he also acted and produced movies, known for The Poison Rose (2019), Vanquish (2021) and The Comeback Trail (2020).

Luckett ran for Governor in 2011 as a Democrat, losing the primary in a runoff to former Hattiesburg Johnny DuPree.

The cause of death has not been released.

Various officials took to social media to express their condolences to the family and to recognize Luckett’s legacy in Mississippi. Below are some of those sentiments:

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley

So sad to learn of the passing of Bill Luckett, former Mayor of Clarksdale. Bill’s determination, zeal and passion for all things Mississippi was an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with Francine and the family. — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) October 29, 2021

State Senator Derrick Simmons

My heart aches to hear the news of the passing of businessman, gubernatorial candidate and former Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett. My deepest sympathies, heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the entire Luckett family during this painful time. @WLBT @16WAPTNews @AP — Sen. Derrick Simmons (@SenDTSimmons) October 29, 2021

Rickey Cole, former Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party