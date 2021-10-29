Stewart will begin serving on the Board on November 1st

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves today announced the appointment of Marlow Stewart to serve on the State Parole Board beginning November 1, 2021. Stewart will replace Nehemiah Flowers, who recently announced his retirement effective October 31, 2021.

Nehemiah Flowers was appointed to serve on the Mississippi State Parole Board in 2013 by former Governor Phil Bryant and reappointed by Governor Reeves in 2020. He was a member of the Board for eight years. Prior to his role on the Board, Flowers spent 30 years as a staff member for former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran and two terms as a United States Marshal during the George W. Bush Administration. Flowers also served as an executive at WLBT.

“Because I have loved helping people, I have had two retirements,” Flowers said in a press release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “This time I intend to fully enjoy retirement. However, when I informed Governor Reeves of my resignation, I committed to him that I am available to assist with my successor. I have truly enjoyed serving on the Mississippi Parole Board.”

“Nehemiah’s service to the State of Mississippi is to be commended. He is an indispensable part of his community and positively changed the lives of countless Mississippians,” Governor Reeves said.

Reeves’ new appointee, Marlow Stewart, attended Alcorn State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Stewart’s public service career began in 1993 as a case manager of the Region 8 Mental Health Services. In 1996, he became a jailer at the Madison County Sheriff Department where he worked until 1997, when he became a correctional field officer for the Department of Corrections. From 2003 until 2018, Stewart served as the Associate Community Corrections Director for Region II, and then was named Director from 2018 to 2020, serving as a liaison with community corrections providers and state and local government officials to ensure the provision of services for inmates eligible for probation, parole, or other release programs.

“Marlow’s years of experience working within our state’s correction system make him an excellent candidate to fill the upcoming vacancy on the State Parole Board,” said Governor Reeves. “I am grateful that Marlow has accepted this appointment and will continue serving the people of Mississippi and those within our correctional system.”